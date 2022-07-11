Work to dig elephant-proof trench expedited at Talavadi

Devendra Kumar Meena (third right), District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, inspecting works to dig a trench along the forest boundary at Talavadi in Erode on Monday.

To prevent wild elephants from venturing out of forest area at Talavadi in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the Forest Department has expedited digging of an elephant-proof trench for 3.7 km from Eripuram to Diginarai village while it has also proposed to dig a trench for another five km along the forest boundary.

On July 6, a farmer was trampled to death on his farm land and villagers staged a protest demanding proper maintenance of trenches. Three excavators were deployed to dig trenches and work is being carried out for the last five days. So far a trench was dug for 1.5 km while remaining work is expected to be completed in 10 days.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, inspected the works to dig trenches and held discussions with officials. It was also proposed to dig another trench for five km so that wild elephants would be prevented from entering farm lands.

S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, said that after the onset of southwest monsoon, farmers in Talavadi area widely cultivate maize crops that attract wild elephants. Hence, we have expedited the works to dig trench and complete on time so that crop-raiding is prevented, he added. He said that the single tusker had crossed the stream located six km inside the reserve forest area and the 20-member team along with two kumkis would enter the forest area on Monday evening to drive it into deep forest area.