Work to create lake begins

In a move to conserve rain water and also utilise the seepage, Olirum Erodu Foundation began works to create a lake spread across two-acre at Kasipalayam in Corporation’s Zone 3 here on Saturday.

MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West) and K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East) inaugurated the works in the presence of M. Chinnasamy, chairman of the foundation, S. Ganesan, secretary, members of the foundation, corporation officials and the public.

Under the foundation’s “Orrukku Oru Kulam” scheme that aims at creating or desilting lakes in each villages in the district, the foundation had so far desilted, deepened and renovated 39 water bodies, including lake, pond and also constructed check dams to store water.

“The project intends to store rain water and seepage from the small stream that runs in the area”, said the members.

They said that once the lake is established, it will help in storing water which will help in recharging the ground water in the area benefiting both the farmers and the residents.

“The storage capacity of all the 39 water bodies spread across 142 acres has increased to 270 crore litres”, they added.