Work to convert Erode Outer Ring Road into four-lane expected to be over in three months

Work to convert the 7 km stretch of the Erode Outer Ring Road from two-lane to four-lane at a cost of ₹59.60 crore is expected to be completed in three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to an increase in vehicle density on city roads, the State government had sanctioned the project in 2006. But, due to various reasons, the project was delayed and implemented only in 2021. The 14.8-km outer ring road starts from Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district and ends at Thindal Medu connecting Erode – Perundurai Road.

The road passes through Karur Road, Muthur Road, Dharapuram Road and Chennimalai Road and has reduced congestion on city roads. The road is busy round-the-clock and motorists were urging for widening the stretch from two-lane to four-lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government announced a project to widen the 7-km stretch from Anakalpalayam Pirivu on the Erode – Dharapuram Road to Thindal Medu and the foundation stone was laid on December 26, 2023. The project is being executed by the State Highways Department.

An engineer said the required land was acquired from farmers and about 20% of the work has been completed. He said culverts would be constructed at 17 places while widening of four bridges is also being taken up. Since works are in progress, traffic has been diverted at a few places and added that all the works are expected to be completed in three months.

The official said the one-km-long rail overbridge at Rangampalayam would not be widened as it is designed to hold the required vehicle capacity.

Since vehicles from Tiruchengodu, Kodumudi, Sivagiri and Vellode need not enter the city to reach Perundurai Road, the road is always busy. Once the Corporation’s new bus terminal works are completed in a few months, the vehicle flow in the road is set to increase, officials added.

Also, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had in August 2022 announced that a detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared at a cost of ₹60 lakh for extending the outer ring road from Thindal Medu to Erode – Gobichettipalayam road. Officials said DPR is being prepared and the report would be submitted soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.