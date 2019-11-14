Work to construct subway begins

Work has began to construct a Limited Use Subway (LUS) near the Office of the Regional Transport Officer (East) at Kollukattu Medu here. It is expected to be completed in two months.

The Erode – Karur railway line, located near River Cauvery, has many manned and unmanned level crossings. As part of eliminating the level crossings in the Salem Railway Division, the railways had proposed to construct LUS at a few places in the district. One such work at Vendipalayam is nearing completion .

The manned level crossing near the RTO office and located along Karur Bypass Road is used by farmers who come to their agriculture land located on the other side of the track.

The railways had proposed to convert it as an LUS and the work began a few days ago. Currently, the earth beneath the railway track is removed after which construction of walls and placing of pre-cast concrete boxes will be done.

Officials said that train services would not be disrupted during the progress of work and added that the work would be completed as per schedule. They said the level crossing was closed and vehicle movement would resume after the subway work was completed.