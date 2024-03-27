ADVERTISEMENT

Work begins for wildlife rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu

March 27, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government has sanctioned ₹19.5 crore for the facility, where animals and birds rescued from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts will be rehabilitated

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant herd in Pethikuttai reserve forest in the Sirumugai forest range. | Photo Credit: File photo

Work to set up a rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre for wildlife has begun in Pethikuttai forest of Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore district.

Forest Department officials said the work for the centre started after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the same during his visit to Pollachi on March 13.

An official said that invasive species like Lantana camara were being removed from the 50-odd hectares identified for the centre.

A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared through the Wildlife Trust of India.

The State government has sanctioned ₹19.5 crore for the facility, which will become a centre for the treatment and rehabilitation of animals, birds, ungulates, and reptiles from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts.

The official said that native trees would be retained in the landscape except in places where structures for facilities such as administrative complex, modern operation theatres, animal care complex, staff quarters, watchtower, storeroom and sheds come up. While preparing the DPR, places with minimal vegetation or barren land were identified for the structures to avoid removal of trees.

Pethikuttai is a dry-deciduous forest in the Sirumugai range that shares boundaries with the water storage area of the Bhavanisagar Reservoir.

Once completed, the centre will have facilities under four broad zones — human zone, rehabilitation zone, lifetime care zone and quarantine zone.

Other proposed facilities of the centre include elephant care hub, tiger and big cat enclosures; equipment for capture, restraint and handling of animals; veterinary, animal care and diagnostics; vehicles; field equipment, and other gears.

