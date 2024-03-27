Work begins for wildlife rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu

March 27, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government has sanctioned ₹19.5 crore for the facility, where animals and birds rescued from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts will be rehabilitated

Work to set up a rescue, treatment and rehabilitation centre for wildlife has begun in Pethikuttai forest of Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore district. Forest Department officials said the work for the centre started after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the same during his visit to Pollachi on March 13. ALSO READ Image of reunited elephant calf’s nap with mother in T.N.’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve wins hearts

An official said that invasive species like Lantana camara were being removed from the 50-odd hectares identified for the centre.

A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared through the Wildlife Trust of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has sanctioned ₹19.5 crore for the facility, which will become a centre for the treatment and rehabilitation of animals, birds, ungulates, and reptiles from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts.

The official said that native trees would be retained in the landscape except in places where structures for facilities such as administrative complex, modern operation theatres, animal care complex, staff quarters, watchtower, storeroom and sheds come up. While preparing the DPR, places with minimal vegetation or barren land were identified for the structures to avoid removal of trees.