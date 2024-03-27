An official said that invasive species like Lantana camara were being removed from the 50-odd hectares identified for the centre.
A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared through the Wildlife Trust of India.
The State government has sanctioned ₹19.5 crore for the facility, which will become a centre for the treatment and rehabilitation of animals, birds, ungulates, and reptiles from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts.
The official said that native trees would be retained in the landscape except in places where structures for facilities such as administrative complex, modern operation theatres, animal care complex, staff quarters, watchtower, storeroom and sheds come up. While preparing the DPR, places with minimal vegetation or barren land were identified for the structures to avoid removal of trees.
Other proposed facilities of the centre include elephant care hub, tiger and big cat enclosures; equipment for capture, restraint and handling of animals; veterinary, animal care and diagnostics; vehicles; field equipment, and other gears.