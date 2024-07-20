GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work resumes in LBP main canal, to be completed by August 10

Published - July 20, 2024 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Renovation work in the Lower Bhavani Project main canal has resumed at Perundurai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Renovation work in the Lower Bhavani Project main canal has resumed at Perundurai in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Work on the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal resumed after the Madras High Court lifted the interim stay order on the works on Thursday. Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) have assured that work will be completed by August 10 and water will be released for irrigation on August 15.

Work on the canal, which began after a Government Order was issued on May 13, 2024 replacing the previous government order of 9 November 2020, was halted after a section of farmers obtained an interim stay on the project. Meanwhile, another group of farmers have been urging the WRD to take effective steps to get the stay order lifted so that the works could be completed on time.

On 18 July, the court allowed the WRD to execute works in the main canal, while a decision on allowing works in the distributary canal would be taken during the next hearing on 24 July. A WRD engineer said that works to construct drainage culverts, protection walls, and bridges at 16 locations in the main canal commenced on Friday and would be completed before 10 August. “We are working round-the-clock to complete all the works,” said the engineer.

The modified components in the main canal include the reconstruction of head and direct sluices, reconstruction of bridges, drainage culverts and under tunnels, rehabilitation of aqueducts, canal siphons and regulators, and protection walls. The concrete lining for the main canal was dropped in the modified project. The project is being executed in four packages at a total cost of ₹706.15 crore.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.