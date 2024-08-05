Work, play, connect: A guide to Coimbatore’s community hubs

Coimbatore Reads

Imagine a park, dappled sunlight filtering through leaves, the air alive with the quiet murmur of turning pages. This is the scene at Coimbatore Reads, a chapter of the global silent reading movement (kicked off by Cubbon Reads in Bengaluru), where the love of literature unfolds in shared silence.

Unlike conventional book clubs, Coimbatore Reads eschews discussions and deadlines. Instead, it offers a sanctuary for bibliophiles to delve into their chosen worlds, the rustling of pages and the chirping of birds forming the soundtrack to their journeys. This haven, nestled amidst the greenery of Bharathi Park, was born from the vision of Nivedha, Akalya, and Arathi, who yearned for a space that transcended the city’s typical social spaces.

But Coimbatore Reads is more than just a haven for individual readers. It’s a community, a welcoming space for newcomers like Harshvardhan Ojha, who found solace in books but craved connection in his new city. “I come from Rajasthan. Making friends is one of the most essential and challenging parts of moving to a new city. Thankfully, Coimbatore Reads has made it easy for me,” he says. “People here are very accepting. I don’t feel like an outsider in this community.”

The lack of pressure and informality is what sets Coimbatore Reads apart. There are no assigned books, no discussions to prepare for, just the freedom to get lost in the pages at your own pace. This resonates with those seeking a leisurely escape, a chance to connect with both literature and like-minded individuals.

Coimbatore Reads may be smaller than its counterparts, but its impact is undeniable. It’s quietly building a community where the love of reading reigns supreme, fostering a culture that celebrates the power of literature to connect, inspire, and enrich lives. So, the next time you find yourself in Coimbatore, seek out the quiet symphony of pages in Bharathi Park – you might just discover a new chapter in your own love affair with books.

Coimbatore Reads meets at Bharathi Park, Saibaba Colony, every Sunday from 9 am to 11 am.

At641 Community

Fueled by the belief that rigid, formal spaces often stifle artistic expression, Shanjay B envisioned a more fluid environment where dancers could twirl freely, artists could dabble without pressure, and anyone, regardless of background and expertise, could find a haven for their passions. Unlike academies or competition arenas, passion takes centre stage without the pressure of perfection at At641 Community. The philosophy of an inclusive community space draws inspiration from the majestic banyan trees in his village, Udumalaipettai, that serve as natural gathering points, their expansive branches sheltering children’s laughter, elders’ wisdom, and the lively hum of markets.

Born in 2016, At641 Community initially aimed to be a co-working space with a “SCAM hall” – a dedicated arena for Sports, Cinema, Arts, and Music, reflecting Shanjay’s own interests. Unexpectedly, the SCAM hall became the star attraction, hosting many events until the pandemic put their journey on hold.

With renewed hope, At641 Community has found a sprawling new home in the historic Maruthi Theatre, offering 14,000 square feet of possibilities. Though still in its early stages, the community buzzes with potential, ready to welcome diverse individuals seeking connection and creative expression. Over the last year, the new space has hosted over 40 events, including open mics, artist meetups, live sports screenings, storytelling events, and more.

The name 641 (the first three digits of Coimbatore postal codes) is Shanjay’s tribute to the city he’s lived in for nearly twenty years. It is also an abbreviation of what the place offers. “We extend six services: a co-working space, a celebration space, a studio space, a backpacker’s hostel, a play area (for board games, etc), and a space exclusively for children. Our events focus on four areas: sports, cinema, arts, and music. And we have one food zone,” he explains.

Beyond fostering creativity, Shanjay has woven inclusivity into the very fabric of At641. The space is a haven for all ages, free from smoking and alcohol, ensuring everyone can participate comfortably. While this fledgling community still finds its roots, its ambitions are grand. Shanjay envisions At641 Community branching out across the state, becoming a statewide symbol of artistic expression and connection, much like the banyan tree that inspired it.

At641 Community is at 7, Bashyakarlu Road, RS Puram. More information at at641community.com

Art Box Events

Ten years as a solo music artiste in the city, singer and guitarist Tyron Davey has covered the entire gamut of Western music scene from 1939 onwards to now. Guests at corporate events and private gatherings in the city are familiar with Tyron’s retro music covers across various genres and those of popular artists including Elton John, Bob Marley, Bryan Adams, Doris Day, Lionel Ritchie, and also Ed Sheeran. “Music runs in my family,” says Tyron with a laugh adding that he started out with a music band in the 1990s in Erode and later continued as a drummer before taking the plunge as a solo artist. “People who form music bands always move on to different professions. Though I dabbled in the airlines sector, music drew me back. At family gatherings, we always enjoyed playing Western music. And the passion turned out to be a profession. My father is a musician and so is my son.”

Acknowledging the fact that opportunities are limited in a city like Coimbatore, he has started Art Box Events, exclusively to promote performing artists. “The space sets out to create visibility for magicians (close up and stage shows) artists who make live portraits, live caricature, balloon and tattoo artists, illusionists, music bands, mimicry artists, solo performers, and game show hosts.”

Presently, an in-house musician at ITC Welcom Hotel, Tyron comes with over three decades of experience in music and is also a composer and lyricist. He is currently working with a Bengaluru-based music company to release his own label. “I want to use the network and promote city-based artistes at private gigs, live performing events, music and magic shows and open the doors for big opportunities. It is open not just for professionals but also for upcoming music bands. A meeting point to share contacts and enjoy the spotlight.”

Located at 76, Venus Illam, Arumugham Nagar, Ramanathapuram. Call 8973278373

The Archway

At The Archway, friendships are formed and ideas are exchanged inside a well-lit 750 sq ft hall, featuring arched French windows and a high ceiling. The space, opened in August 2022, is at once welcoming and cosy, and is being co-run by sisters Shri Mithraa and Shree Shuba. It all began when Mithraa often ran into fellow Coimbatoreans at art, craft, and dance workshops in Chennai.

She recalls attending workshops for sari draping, floral arrangement, and pole dancing, all of which had people from the city, apart from Palladam and Tiruppur attending. That is when she realised Coimbatore did not have that many spaces that hosted interesting workshops over which like-minded people could bond. “We started off with the idea to host workshops,” says Mithraa: “To create a space in which kids and adults could socialise and have fun.”

The Archway has seen several workshops bring people together: Pichwai art and calligraphy workshops, a yoga-brunch event, Lindy Hop dance workshops, among others. “We’ve had some fun events for children as well,” says the 27-year-old. “Once, for Halloween, they did a neon painting workshop, and another one for Christmas where children made ornaments and ceramic animals.”

Mithraa says their space is also open for small, intimate birthday parties and baby showers, adding that an artist has expressed interest in using it as a studio to work on her pieces. “She asked if she can bring some clay and come over with a friend,” she adds. The Archway is constantly changing, from an art studio, and a spot for photoshoots, to a dance floor or a space to simply unwind over a warm cup of tea and sandwiches with friends under the tall, arched windows that are always open.

The Archway is located at No 26, 1A, Bharathi Colony Road. For details, visit them on Instagram @thearchwaycoimbatore.