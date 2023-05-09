HamberMenu
Work on upgrading Erode GH will be completed in a month: Minister

May 09, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the upgradation works at the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode on Tuesday.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the upgradation works at the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The work to upgrade Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital (GH) as a super-speciality hospital would be completed in a month, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu said here on Tuesday. 

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the construction of an eight-storey hospital building being built at a cost of ₹67.02 crore,  Mr. Velu said upgradation work began on March 11, 2021, and the new super-speciality hospital would have 512 beds.

He said that they checked the standard of work and found that only quality materials were used for construction. “Except for minor works, most of the works were completed, and all work will be over within a month,” he added.

Asked about road workers staging a protest in Gobichettipalayam demanding promotion, the Minister said that they were recruited only as road workers and the government rules says that there is no promotion for them. “In the name of associations, a few are inciting the workers to stage a protest,” he said, adding that departmental action would be taken against workers if they fail to return to work. 

Mr. Velu said that more accidents take place at Pethampalayam on Salem – Kochi National Highway, near Perundurai, and his department had written a letter to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking an over bridge across the highway. “During the next visit to Delhi, the government will insist on constructing the bridge,” he said. 

The new building was being established at a total space of 2,32,602 sq ft with each flooring having a construction area of 27,500 sq ft. The ground floor is exclusive for parking and the new building would house five operation theatres, classrooms for house surgeons and training centres. Also, the seventh floor would be allotted exclusive for patients undergoing treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. 

