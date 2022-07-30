Work on upgrading Erode GH to be completed by March 2023

Work is on to construct a new block for establishing a super-special hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

July 30, 2022 14:14 IST

Over 70% of works to upgrade the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital, also called as Government Headquarters Hospital, as a super-speciality hospital have been completed while the rest of works are expected to be completed by March 2023.

The hospital, which started functioning from 1956, catered to the needs of people in the district and from nearby districts. The hospital with over 750 beds also treated COVID-19 patients during the first and second wave in 2020 and 2021. People were demanding for converting the hospital as a government medical college and hospital with more facilities.

Since, Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai (formerly IRT Perundurai Medical College), is functioning, Erode GH could not be converted as a medical college and hence the State government had in July 2019 announced upgrading the hospital as a super-speciality hospital at ₹67.79 crore.

Work began in September 2020 to construct an eight-floored new block at the rear side of the existing hospital. Each floor will have a construction area of 27,500 sq ft while the ground floor is exclusive for parking. The first floor will house emergency care and ICU and the ambulances can reach till the ground floor. The new block will house five operation theatres, classrooms for house surgeons and training centres. Also, the seventh floor will be allotted exclusive for patients undergoing treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Engineers said that construction works were nearing completion and added that all the works will be completed in eight months.