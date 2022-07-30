Coimbatore

Work on upgrading Erode GH to be completed by March 2023

Work is on to construct a new block for establishing a super-special hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan
S P Saravanan ERODE July 30, 2022 14:14 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 14:14 IST

Over 70% of works to upgrade the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital, also called as Government Headquarters Hospital, as a super-speciality hospital have been completed while the rest of works are expected to be completed by March 2023.

The hospital, which started functioning from 1956, catered to the needs of people in the district and from nearby districts. The hospital with over 750 beds also treated COVID-19 patients during the first and second wave in 2020 and 2021. People were demanding for converting the hospital as a government medical college and hospital with more facilities.

Since, Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai (formerly IRT Perundurai Medical College), is functioning, Erode GH could not be converted as a medical college and hence the State government had in July 2019 announced upgrading the hospital as a super-speciality hospital at ₹67.79 crore.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
