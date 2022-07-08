Work on smart classrooms nearing completion in seven schools in Salem

Work on converting classrooms into smart classrooms in seven schools is nearing completion in Salem Corporation limits.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, it was decided to convert classrooms in seven Corporation schools into smart classrooms at a cost of ₹4.80 crore. Under this project, Fort Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School in ward 31, Ammapet Boys Higher Secondary School in ward 38, Municipal Higher Secondary School at Vaiyapuri Street in ward 39, Pavadi Boys Higher Secondary School in ward 40, Pavadi Girls Higher Secondary Schools in wards 41 and 42, and Gugai Girls Higher Secondary School in ward 46 were selected

Corporation officials attached to the engineering department said at Gugai school, five classrooms were converted, and in the remaining six schools, two smart classrooms each will be built. There will be a digital smart panel board, chairs, powerpoints, and air-conditioning facilities in the smart classrooms.

Officials added that 90% of the work has been completed and the remaining will be completed soon.

At the Fort Boys Higher Secondary School, students have started to learn in smart classrooms. Teachers said due to the phoenix sound system available in the smart classes, students are able to understand the pronunciation of English words. Teachers added, “now seeing these smart classrooms, students from other schools are also getting admission to our school.”

Speaking to The Hindu, K.S. Dharanish Maharaj, a class VI student of Fort Boys Higher Secondary School, said, “earlier while the teacher explained the lesson, we only understood it through sound. But now. we easily understand the lessons taught with visuals on the digital board.”