Work on second ROB across Mulluvadi Railway Gate to begin soon in Salem

March 03, 2024 - Salem

The State Highways Department is clearing the area to begin construction of the second Road Over Bridge (ROB) across the Mulluvadi Railway Gate in Salem city soon.

Since two railway gates (no. 183 and 184) were closed frequently for the movement of trains, the local people had demanded ROBs across the Mulluvadi Gate and the State governemnt announced in 2016 that ROBs would be constructed.

The State Highways Department started construction of one gate (184). However, the works were delayed due to legal issues and were completed last December. The ROB was thrown open for use in January this year.

The Highways Department has started works for the second ROB too and for the last two weeks, it was demolishing the buildings on the land acquired, at ₹52 crore, for the second ROB.

Highways officials said the ROB would be constructed at ₹30 crore and the construction would start in May this year. The plan was to complete the construction in 18 months.

The district green committee had granted permission to cut 32 trees and for that, the Department would plant 320 saplings. The Railways would construct four pillars covering the railway track and works would start soon for that too, the officials added.

