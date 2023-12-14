Work on redevelopment of Tiruppur Railway Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme gathers pace

December 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The work on redevelopment of Tiruppur Railway Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, envisaging a comprehensive makeover is progressing steadily.

The ₹22-crore upgrade project entailing transformation of Tiruppur station into a world-class transport hub, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive infrastructure for passengers and visitors, is slated for completion within the next few months.

The project began on August 6, 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation virtually for the major redevelopment of 508 stations across Indian Railways under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Tiruppur is among the 25 stations brought under the scheme by Southern Railway.

The upgrade, according to Southern Railway, was essential as Tiruppur city is known across the world for its high quality knitwear products. Hosieries, knitwear and textiles exported from this city to various parts of the globe bring in large volume of precious foreign exchange. The city also houses various MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises). Industries employ people from across the country, and provide employment opportunities to lakhs of people.

At present, improvements to the circulating area in both the main and second entry are being carried out. There will be wider lanes for vehicle movement, which will ease congestion. Separate pedestrian pathways and entry and exit facilities for vehicles have been planned.

The scheme includes the components of beautification of the circulating area by provision of landscape and entrance porches; and construction of a new terminal building with a wider concourse, booking office, waiting hall and toilets at the second entrance. Improvements to façade and elevation in the main entrance will be made. The interiors of concourse, waiting hall, toilets, booking offices and provision of LED lighting will also be improved, according to officials. The long-awaited provision of additional platform shelters, repairs to old existing shelters, improvements to platform surfaces and provision of new platform fencing are also to be carried out.

Other passenger-friendly features to elevate the overall ambience of Tiruppur Railway Station encompass an escalator, water supply, sanitation and drainage arrangements to cater to the growing needs of the station and its passengers, including those with disabilities.

To promote inclusivity, facilities like ramps with hand rails to access the platform, toilets, booking counters, provision of lifts and low height water taps will be provided. To promote energy efficiency, sustainable practices will be adopted through use of LED lights throughout the station buildings.