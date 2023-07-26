Work on new bridge across Noyyal river launched

July 26, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR Work on construction of a new bridge at a cost of ₹18 crore across Noyyal river, and installation of LED street lights for ₹ 17.51 crore across the city was initiated by Minister for Information and Public M.P. Saminathan on Wednesday.

The new bridge, which will replace the old one, will be 147.40 metres long and 20.54 metres wide inclusive of 1.5 metre wide footpath on either sides.

The bridge, according to officials, was being used by over 80,000 people every day. Construction of the new bridge to come up under Infrastructure Development Fund 2022-23 and 2023-24, is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The Minister took part in a ground-breaking ceremony for the project and also initiated work on a bridge at Thanthai Periyar Nagar area across Iympanai stream in zone four at an expenditure of ₹2.86 crore.

The work on the 42-metre long and 12-metre wide bridge, inclusive of footpaths of .75 metres on either sides is also to be completed within 18 months.

Using the 15th Central Finance Commission Fund, the civic body will instal 8,681 LED street lights: 2,295 in zone one, 1847 in zone two, 2,033 in zone three and 2,222 in zone four.

