Work on Mini Tidel Park in Salem nearing completion, to be opened soon

The Mini Tidel Park (TIDEL Neo) in Salem district, constructed at a cost of ₹30 crore, is nearing completion and is expected to open soon.

Salem has long seen its graduates migrate to Bengaluru or Chennai for IT jobs. To address this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the construction of a mini Tidel Park in Salem last year. The District Administration identified 15.72 acres of land near Karuppur Government Engineering College on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway for the project. In May of last year, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone via video conferencing for the park.

Construction began eight months ago, and work on the four-storey, 55,000 sq. ft. building is now almost complete. The structure, adorned with glass exteriors, is fully air-conditioned. In addition to IT companies, there will be facilities for bank branches. The park also offers parking for hundreds of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The current facilities can accommodate over 500 employees.

Tidel Park officials stated that the government has invited IT companies to set up operations in the park, and three companies have already expressed interest. With flight connectivity from Salem Airport to Chennai and extensive rail links, Salem has become an attractive location for IT companies. “We anticipate more companies will join once the park is inaugurated. Although the building currently occupies 55,000 square feet, additional structures will be developed on the remaining 15.72 acres as more companies move in,” officials added.

