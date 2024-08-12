GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on Mini Tidel Park in Salem nearing completion, to be opened soon

Published - August 12, 2024 05:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Mini Tidel Park (TIDEL Neo) in Salem district, constructed at a cost of ₹30 crore, is nearing completion and is expected to open soon.

Salem has long seen its graduates migrate to Bengaluru or Chennai for IT jobs. To address this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the construction of a mini Tidel Park in Salem last year. The District Administration identified 15.72 acres of land near Karuppur Government Engineering College on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway for the project. In May of last year, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone via video conferencing for the park.

Construction began eight months ago, and work on the four-storey, 55,000 sq. ft. building is now almost complete. The structure, adorned with glass exteriors, is fully air-conditioned. In addition to IT companies, there will be facilities for bank branches. The park also offers parking for hundreds of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The current facilities can accommodate over 500 employees.

Tidel Park officials stated that the government has invited IT companies to set up operations in the park, and three companies have already expressed interest. With flight connectivity from Salem Airport to Chennai and extensive rail links, Salem has become an attractive location for IT companies. “We anticipate more companies will join once the park is inaugurated. Although the building currently occupies 55,000 square feet, additional structures will be developed on the remaining 15.72 acres as more companies move in,” officials added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.