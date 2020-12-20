‘Work on Mettur scheme to be over in 3 months’

Salem

20 December 2020 00:57 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said that the works for Mettur surplus water scheme would be over in three months and he would inaugurate it.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the Amma Mini Clinics are receiving good reception among the public.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated clinics at Periyasorgai, Siranganoor, Irupalli, Vellalarnaikenpalayam, Alachampalayam and Irupalli here on Saturday. M. Deepika, one of the students who secured medical seat here, thanked the Chief Minister for providing the quota and setting up revolving funds to pay fees at private medical colleges.