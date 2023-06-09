ADVERTISEMENT

Work on barrage construction across Amaravathi river commences at Kambaliampatti

June 09, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR: Work on construction of a barrage at an expenditure of Rs. 13.29 crore at Kambaliampatti across Amaravathi river near Vellakovil was initiated on Thursday by the Minister for Tamil Development and Information and Publicity

Accompanied by Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj and Erode Member of Parliament A. Ganeshamoorthy, the Minister said after inaugurating the works that the barrage will irrigate 542 acres of land, alongside recharging 65 wells and 110 bore wells thereby meeting drinking water needs of the public and the livestock in the villages of Kambaliyampatti. Kumaraswamy Fort, Anaipalayam and Chinnamman Kovilpalayam.

The barrage is to be constructed 104 km downstream of Amaravathi river that originates in the Western Ghats and flows to a distance of 227 km from the Amaravathi Dam through Tiruppur and Karur districts before emptying into the Cauvery near Mayanur.

The barrage project was sanctioned following prolonged pleas by the farming community in Vellakovil area. The barrage will be 170 m long and 1.50 m high and will be able to store water with a capacity to store about 3.18 mcft cubic feet.

