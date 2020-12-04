Work on Avinashi Road flyover begins

Minister S.P. Velumani (fourth right) laid the foundation for the construction of a flyover on Avinashi Road in the city on Thursday.

COIMBATORE

04 December 2020 00:05 IST

The State Highways Department began the construction of a flyover on Avinashi Road after Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani launched the works at a function here on Thursday.

An official of the Department said it had started excavation for construction of a pillar near PSG College. It would start works near Uppilipalayam later so that there were no traffic congestions.

Explaining in detail the various infrastructure projects taken up in Coimbatore, the Minister said the flyover on Avinashi Road for 10.1 km at ₹1,621.30 crore would be the face of the city. Home Minister Amit Shah laid foundation for the project recently in the presence of the Chief Minister at a function in Chennai. Avinashi Road was the main road connecting Coimbatore with Erode, Salem and Tiruppur and had on either side of it several educational institutions, industries, and the Airport too.

The four-lane flyover was designed to accommodate the vehicle growth for the next 30 years. Subways would be constructed at five locations between Goldwins and Uppilipalayam and smaller bridges would be widened at three locations. This would be the longest flyover in the State when it was opened for the public, the Minister said. Discussions were on for a Metro Rail project here and a project report would be prepared for it soon, he added.