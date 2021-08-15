Work hard to improve Corporation services, Commissioner tells officials

15 August 2021 23:43 IST

The Coimbatore Corporation’s finances were so weak that the civic body found it difficult to pay salaries, said Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara while laying bare the functioning and financial condition in his Independence Day address on Sunday.

There were many persons who used the Corporation to fill their pockets but left the civic body high and dry. The revenue collection was lax as arrears were fast building up. This should change in the next one year as the country had entered the 75th year of Independence.

As he went on to list the challenges in each wing of the Corporation, Mr. Sunkara said, “If the Coimbatore urban local body started in 1866 cannot effectively deliver basic services even in 2021, it calls for introspection. I appeal to all of you to streamline delivery of basic services like drinking water and street light coverage.”

In his first Independence Day address at the Corporation, the Commissioner said the personnel wing of the Corporation had to deal with several issues like transfer, promotion and appointment of persons on compassionate grounds. He had tasked the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner-Personnel to set right the system in the next one year.

As for the engineering wing, there were problems in road maintenance, water supply and delayed execution of major projects. He wanted the engineers to work hard to complete all the pending projects without compromising on quality.

“I request you all [engineers] to work without bringing a bad name to the Corporation.”

The health wing that had worked hard to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the city faced issues when it came to solid waste management. There was also the issue of ghost workers. In the next year, the health wing headed by the city health officer should work to improve the system without leaving room for complaints.

Mr. Sunkara then appealed to the revenue wing officials to improve tax collection and accounts wing officials to bring about a transparent accounting process. “Even after 60 days of heading the Corporation, I still don’t understand the accounting system. There has to be a proper accounting system and mechanism to monitor inflow and outflow.”

Finally, to the town planning wing, he said officials should work in a way that RTI petitions did not pile up, activists did not have to knock on courts or ombudsman.

Later, he gifted a tablet computing device to fourth grade student S.J. Moshika, who after learning Tamil Brahmi script, started writing popular works ‘Aathichoodi’, ‘Nannool’ and a few others in the script, presented certificate of appreciation to 36 workers who had 25 years of blemish-less service, retirement benefits to 20 persons and certificate of appreciation to 81 workers for working in an exemplary manner to control COVID-19 infection. Senior officials were present at the celebration.