Coimbatore

Work for DMK’s victory: Udhayanidhi

The DMK’s cadre must work towards the party’s victory in the Assembly election as if former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was contesting in all the Assembly constituencies, said the party’s youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in Avinashi on Tuesday.

He was campaigning for R. Athiyamaan of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai, who is fielded by the DMK front in the Avinashi (Reserved) Assembly constituency.

Assurances

The party cadre must ensure that all the voters were made aware of the assurances made by the DMK in its manifesto, he said.

Accusing the AIADMK of not probing into the cause of death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the DMK would conduct an investigation into the death once elected to power.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 12:08:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/work-for-dmks-victory-udhayanidhi/article34201588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY