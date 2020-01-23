Work for construction of bridge at Bhavani Sagar begins

Preliminary works for the construction of a new bridge at ₹7.98 crore across the River Bhavani in front of Bhavani Sagar Reservoir began here and is expected to be completed on time.

The existing bridge on Puliyampatti – Bannari Road was constructed in 1948 for transporting materials during the construction of the reservoir and later was opened for public use. People in Pungar, Karachikorai, Sujjilkuttai and six villages use the bridge to reach their destinations. On April 8, 2018, a portion of the 106-metre bridge got damaged and the bridge was closed for traffic. Now, villagers have to take an additional 13 km to reach their villages.

The bridge that was under the control of Public Works Department was handed over to the State Highways Department after which experts inspected it. Their report suggested that instead of carrying out repair works to the 71-year-old bridge, a new bridge could be constructed along the existing one. Based on a proposal submitted by the Chief Engineer (Highways), Construction and Maintenance, Erode district, the State Government issued orders for constructing the bridge with financial allocation under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme 2019-10.

However, work got delayed as the reservoir attained its maximum water storage level of 105 feet and surplus water continues to be discharged into the river in the past three months. Preliminary works began on Tuesday as an earthmover dumped boulders at one side of the river to divert the water. Officials said that after the completion of diversion of water works, construction activities would begin.