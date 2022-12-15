Work begins to raise Miyawaki forest on Cauvery river bund at Vairapalayam in Erode

December 15, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Corporation has begun works to raise a Miyawaki forest using native trees on the Cauvery river bund at Vairapalayam here.

When Erode was a municipality, it encroached upon over 7.4 acre river bund and dumped municipal waste for over 65 years. As many as 1.25 lakh cubic metre of waste got accumulated while the leachate from the waste polluted the ground and the water in the area. When the river was in spate for a week in August 2018, one-third of the waste got washed away in the river.

Under the Smart City Mission project, a private company bio-mined the accumulated waste in 2019 and 2020 and the bund was cleaned. The civic body decided to use the space by raising a Miyawaki forest with native trees such as neem and pungam. Foundation was laid in May this year for planting saplings. But, due to intense heat, saplings were not planted.

At present, due to intense rain and favourable climate, the civic body decided to plant saplings and began the works. Workers were involved in digging pits and planting of saplings would begin in the coming days.

A senior Corporation engineer said that initially it proposed to plant 10,000 saplings and install a drip irrigation system. “When the discharge in the river is above 1.5 lakh cusecs, saplings will get submerged. Hence, we are planting 2,000 to 3,000 saplings of native trees,” said the official.