Work begins to plug breach in Lower Bhavani Project main canal in Erode

December 12, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

Officials will assess the damage to crops due to flooding and suitable compensation will be provided, says Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy

The Hindu Bureau

Work under way to plug breach in the LBP main canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Two days after a breach was reported in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai resulting in the inundation of houses and crops, officials began work to plug the breach here on Monday.

At 4.30 p.m. on December 10, a hole was found at mile 59/6 of the canal at the drainage culvert point and the size of the hole increased rapidly and the bund collapsed partially. The barrel was damaged leading to collapse of the left side earthen bund. Water entered 10 houses and over 200 acre of farm land after which the discharge from Bhavanisagar dam into the canal was stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the damaged portion and held discussions with the officials. The Minister said that works would be completed in 10 days and water would be released for irrigating 1.03 lakh acre. Officials will assess the damage to crops due to flooding and suitable compensation would be provided, he added.

Since water drained from the canal, work began to plug breach despite rain in the morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that water was released in the main canal from August 12 to December 9 for irrigating 1,03,500 acre that was extended for 20 days up to December 29. They are hopeful of completing the works and resuming the water supply at the earliest.

On Monday, the Minister inspected the works again and held discussions with officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US