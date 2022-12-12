  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Work begins to plug breach in Lower Bhavani Project main canal in Erode

Officials will assess the damage to crops due to flooding and suitable compensation will be provided, says Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy

December 12, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Work under way to plug breach in the LBP main canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai in Erode on Monday.

Work under way to plug breach in the LBP main canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Two days after a breach was reported in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai resulting in the inundation of houses and crops, officials began work to plug the breach here on Monday.

At 4.30 p.m. on December 10, a hole was found at mile 59/6 of the canal at the drainage culvert point and the size of the hole increased rapidly and the bund collapsed partially. The barrel was damaged leading to collapse of the left side earthen bund. Water entered 10 houses and over 200 acre of farm land after which the discharge from Bhavanisagar dam into the canal was stopped.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the damaged portion and held discussions with the officials. The Minister said that works would be completed in 10 days and water would be released for irrigating 1.03 lakh acre. Officials will assess the damage to crops due to flooding and suitable compensation would be provided, he added.

Since water drained from the canal, work began to plug breach despite rain in the morning.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that water was released in the main canal from August 12 to December 9 for irrigating 1,03,500 acre that was extended for 20 days up to December 29. They are hopeful of completing the works and resuming the water supply at the earliest.

On Monday, the Minister inspected the works again and held discussions with officials.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.