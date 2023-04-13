Work begins to erect iron fence for 5km along villages in the forest fringes in Hosur

April 13, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HOSUR

The Forest Department has begun erecting fence for a distance of 5 km along villages in the forest fringes in Hosur, to prevent straying of elephants.

“The fence with iron wires and reinforced concrete pillars is a physical barrier for animals and it has proven to be more effective,” says K. Karthikeyani, Wildlife Warden, Hosur Forest Division.

It was first tested in 2018-19 with kumki elephants in Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai. Later, a field trial was conducted in Jawalagiri reserve forest here in Hosur forest division, says Ms .Karthikeyani.

The fence would be erected from Melur village in Denkanikottai, in Kullati reserve forest, to Omandanapalli.

The Forest Department has also dug elephant trenches and set up solar fences. However, solar fences are psychological barriers and elephants being intelligent animals tackle solar fences, says Ms. Karthikeyani.

“This is the first for the country and is part of the plan to erect a 140 km-long physical barrier along vulnerable stretches from Thally, which is part of the Cauvery North Wild Life Sanctuary, up to Udedurgam reserve forests. This will be subject to the availability of funds. Karnataka Forest Department is holding discussions with us to emulate the fencing designed here,” says Ms. Karthikeyani.

Earlier, District Collector Deepak Jacob inspected the fencing works, elephant trenches and water holes set up inside the reserve forest.

The migration of elephants, a herd of 125 to 150 elephants from Bannerghatta National Park, commences in October. The herd traverses through the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary along the reserve forests of Thally, Jawalagiri, and through Denkanikottai, Noganur, Udedurgam,Sanamavu, Settipalli and Maharajakadai reserve forests before entering Andhra Pradesh to Kaudinya Wildlife Sanctuary and Sri Venkateswara Sanctuary. The return migration happens in April and May. The migratory route fringed by villages are also sites of negative interaction between humans and elephants resulting in crop depradation and occasional human and elephant casualties.