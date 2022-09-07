Work begins to construct concrete check dam at Kasipalayam in Erode

Olirum Erodu Foundation (OEF) has begun works at a cost of ₹54.50 lakh to construct a concrete check dam to replace the existing earthen structure at Kasipalayam here on Wednesday.

The Ranganpallam seepage canal is located at Ward 50 in corporation limits and the foundation had constructed a check dam to store water in 2.15 acre. The storage area is surround by earthen structure and the foundation, under the Namakku Naame Thittam, has decided to replace the existing structure with concrete. While the foundation’s contribution is ₹ 27.80 lakh, the corporation is contributing ₹26.70 lakh.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam in the presence of Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, OEF chairman M. Chinnasamy, deputy chairman C.T. Venkateswaran, Secretary S. Kannan and others laid the foundation for the works. OEF members said that this is the 50 th project of the foundation in restoring water bodies in the district in the last seven years. “After renovation and restoration works of 49 water bodies, the water storage capacity has increased from 54.26 crore litre to 262.29 crore litre”, they said and added that the foundation is keen on implementing Orrukku Oru Kulam, project in the district.