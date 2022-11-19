Work begins at rail underpass at Vendipalayam in Erode to prevent water logging 

November 19, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Work in progress to prevent rainwater from entering the railway underpass at Vendipalayam in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With rainwater stagnation at the rail underpass at Vendipalayam causing concern to motorists, work has begun to prevent water logging.

The underpass is located on Old Karur Bypass Road in the Corporation limits and is used by the residents of Vendipalayam, Konavaikal, Molagoundampalayam, Loganathapuram, Lakshmi Nagar and also by road users proceeding towards Solar. The underpass was thrown open to the public in 2021. But, during the rainy season, stagnation of rainwater at the underpass is a cause of concern for motorists who have been demanding effective steps to prevent water logging.

During rain in the second week of November, motorists could not use the underpass because of water stagnation. The underpass was closed for vehicle movement and a board was placed asking motorists to take alternative routes.

At present, work is in progress to prevent water from entering the underpass on both sides. Also, work will be carried out to prevent water stagnation at the underpass.

