Work allotted to poll officials after randomisation

The district administration on Tuesday allotted booths to officials chosen to work at polling booths, after conducting a randomisation exercise in the presence of police officials and election observers.

A release from the administration said that after the first round of randomisation where officials were given work in one of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, it conducted a second round of randomisation where officials were told of the booth they would be posted to.

The exercise involved 1,984 officials for the 413 booths in Mettupalayam Assembly constituency, 2,224 officials for the 463 booths in Sulur constituency, 3,244 officials for the 676 booths in Kavundampalayam, 2,396 officials for the 499 booths in Coimbatore North, 2,260 officials for the 471 booths in Thondamuthur, 1,724 officials in 359 booths in Coimbatore South, 2,156 officials for the 449 booths in Singanallur, 2,328 officials for the 485 booths in Kinathukadavu, 1,528 officials for the 318 booths in Pollachi and 984 officials for the 205 booths in Valparai.

In all, there would be 5,314 principal election officer, election officer-I, election officer-II and election officer-III, including the 428 officials to be posted to the 89 in booths in hills in Valparai, the release added. The officials would undergo a second round of training on March 26. They underwent the first round on March 14.