Wooden planks, computer system in Station Master’s cabin gutted at Mettupalayam Railway Station

February 15, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A fire that broke out in the cabin of Station Master at the Mettupalayam Railway Station early on Thursday destroyed all materials kept inside.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Mettupalayam, who doused the flames in about an hour, said wooden planks and a computer system among other equipment were completely burnt. The cause of the fire could not be determined immediately, they added.

A temporary room was arranged for the Station Master, and there was no disruption in train services, Railway sources said.

