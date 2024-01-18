ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Night Marathon in Coimbatore on February 17

January 18, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (fourth left) releasing the T-shirt for the Women’s Night Marathon in Coimbatore. GEM Foundation Chairman Dr. C. Palanivelu is in the picture. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Gem Foundation is launching the second edition of Coimbatore Women’s Night Marathon at the VOC ground on February 17.

Supported by the Coimbatore City Police and accredited by the Tamil Nādu Athletic Association, the run is a fundraising initiative to support patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases and cancer. V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city, released the official T-Shirt for the event in the presence of Dr. C. Palanivelu, Founder and Chairman, Gem Foundation, Dr. P. Praveen Raj, CEO, Gem Hospital, and Ms. Prabha Praveen Raj, Joint Managing Director.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at VOC grounds and end at the same venue. More than 1500 women have already registered for the event that has three categories - 3 km, 5km, and 10 km. The police department and the organisers have ensured safety for the runners. A carnival for the runners and family is also planned. For details, log on to www.coimbatorewomensmarathon.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US