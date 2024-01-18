Women’s Night Marathon in Coimbatore on February 17

January 18, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Gem Foundation is launching the second edition of Coimbatore Women’s Night Marathon at the VOC ground on February 17.

Supported by the Coimbatore City Police and accredited by the Tamil Nādu Athletic Association, the run is a fundraising initiative to support patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases and cancer. V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city, released the official T-Shirt for the event in the presence of Dr. C. Palanivelu, Founder and Chairman, Gem Foundation, Dr. P. Praveen Raj, CEO, Gem Hospital, and Ms. Prabha Praveen Raj, Joint Managing Director.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at VOC grounds and end at the same venue. More than 1500 women have already registered for the event that has three categories - 3 km, 5km, and 10 km. The police department and the organisers have ensured safety for the runners. A carnival for the runners and family is also planned. For details, log on to www.coimbatorewomensmarathon.com