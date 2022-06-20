Women’s Livelihood Centre inaugurated under project in Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy handing over aid to a women entrepreneur in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A Women’s Livelihood Service Centre was inaugurated by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy under the aegis of the Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project in Devasamuthiram panchayat on Monday.

The centre was being set up as one-stop centre to help strengthen business development and provide assistance to entrepreneurs in the panchayats where, the project is being implemented.

Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Projet is being implemented in Krishnagiri under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj with World Bank assistance. The project aims to create entrepreneurs in rural areas and facilitate financial services and job creation. In Krishnagiri, the project is being implemented in Bargur, Kaveripattinam and Krishnagiri blocks.

Earlier, inaugurating the centre, the Colector said, the centre would provide services to enable the entrepreneurial ventures of women, and youth and help identify bottlenecks and resolve them.

The Collector also issued ₹2.25 lakh to three persons with micro finance business loans, along with certificates to small and medium enterprises. S. Tamilmaran, District Executive Officer, Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom was present.