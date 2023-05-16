Women’s hostels in Krishnagiri asked to renew their licence

May 16, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Women’s hostels and boarding rooms have been instructed to renew and register for licence to operate. In an administration release, Collector Deepak Jacob has warned of action against women’s hostels and boarding facilities if they operate without valid licences.

Under the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Rules, 2015, hostels and homes run for working women are mandated to get valid licence to operate or renew their licences as the case may be. The applications for licence may be applied online on www.tnswp.com

The working women’s hostels and homes should secure no-objection certificate from the fire services; and building structural safety from the Public Works Department; Public health and sanitation certificate; and Form D for continued operation of the hostels. The hostels shall be run by a female warden and the security staff may be women and men.

Hostels owners found operating without valid licence shall face imprisonment of two years and a fine of ₹50,000; and repeat offenders will face a jail term of 3 to 5 years and fine upto ₹1 lakh, the administration has warned. Details on renewal/application for licence may be ascertained from Room No 21, Collectorate, Krishnagiri or over phone on -04343-235717; or dswokrishnagiri2@gmail.com