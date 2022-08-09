Women’s hostels in Erode asked to register by August 31

August 09, 2022 17:43 IST

The district administration has asked all the women’s hostels to register or renew their licence online with the State government and submit a copy of the documents to the Social Welfare Department before August 31 failing which action will be taken.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said as per the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014, registering hostels, run by all government departments, NGOs, industries, companies, textile organisations, trusts, training institutes, individuals, private organisations and accommodations provided for working women and students was mandatory. Hence, all hostels that provided accommodation for working women and girl students should register or renew their licence.

They should apply online through the website www.tnswp.com and the copy along with necessary documents should be submitted to the Social Welfare Department functioning on the sixth floor of the Collectorate. The release warned that action will be taken against the hostel warden or owner if they failed to comply within the time. “Violators would be subject to two years imprisonment with fine”, the release warned.

