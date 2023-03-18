ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s hostels in Erode asked to register by April 15 

March 18, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has asked women’s hostels to register or renew their licence with the Social Welfare Department before April 15 or face action.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said as per the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014, registering hostels, run by NGOs, industries, companies, private organisations and accommodations provided for working women and students was mandatory. Hence, all hostels that provided accommodation for working women and girl students should register or renew their licence with the Social Welfare Department functioning on the sixth floor of the Collectorate.

