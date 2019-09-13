Women’s hostels asked to register with social welfare department within 15 days

District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha has asked all the women’s hostels in the district to register with the Social Welfare Department within 15 days or face action.

Awareness meeting

An awareness meeting on registration of hostels run by textile industries was organised by the Social Welfare Department and Rights Education and Development Centre (READ), an NGO, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

It is mandatory for all women’s hostels to register under the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Rules, 2015. There are 426 textile units in the district and they run 172 hostels. However, only 50 hostel managements had applied for licence. While 4 hostels were granted licence, 36 applications were in process.

“All hostels should register within 15 days or face action”, Ms. Kavitha said.

District Social Welfare Officer Poongothai said functioning of Internal Complaints Committee in all units would be monitored.

Issues related to difficulties in registration were discussed during the meeting. Applications for registration were also issued.

K. Chandramohan, Deputy Director, Industrial Safety and Health, R. Karuppasamy, Director, READ, its project manager N. Maheshwaran and officials were present.