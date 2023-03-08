Women’s Day: celebrations galore, but challenges remain

March 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

While celebrations were in plenty by several organisations and educational institutions across the district to pay tributes to achievers on International Women’s Day, several challenges in the day-to-day activities of women remain unaddressed.

Be it public infrastructure or transport, the district has gaps to bridge for its women residents.

Sanitation

The restroom for women on the ground floor of the Collectorate, which is used by the public and the staff, has broken taps and the incinerator for disposal of sanitary pads does not work.

A 45-year-old policewoman at Singanallur said women traffic police personnel usually use the toilets at the nearest All Women Police Station or look for the nearest toilet for women when on duty. But, if the women police have periods, they run to the nearest medical shop to get sanitary pads and find it difficult to dispose of the pads.

K. Jothimani (45), a conservancy worker, said, “Some women tie the sanitary napkin up in their sarees. But during emergencies, when none of us has any, we manage with clothes. If sanitary napkins are handed out and if there are provisions to dump them, it would be a blessing.”

The headmistress of a Corporation school said that those working in faraway places such as Seeranaickenpalayam have complained about improper or lack of toilet facilities on the school premises for teachers, staff and students.

Transport

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) district president A. Radhika said, “Several representations were made for women-only buses, but in vain. We requested ‘Mahalir Mattum’ services considering there are many working women in both, formal and informal sectors, across the district. It is risky for women, especially after 9 p.m., to use public transport, as tipplers from TASMAC outlets nearby or in the buses may pose a safety threat. The women groups in rural areas working in the fields can also commute without worrying about browbeaters.”

There are no ‘women only’ buses assigned for the district so far, says Coimbatore TNSTC general manager S. Senthil Kumar. “We are awaiting instructions from the State government to assess the necessity and feasibility to operate ‘women only’ buses,” he added.

Education

The average literacy rate, according to the 2011 census, in the district was 76.23 % — 71.79 % among women and 80.66 % among men.

Educationist and professor, K. Lenin Bharathi, said, “This number is sure to have increased if the census is taken now as many schemes have been introduced, especially for women such as Tamil Nadu Higher Education Assurance Scheme 2022, ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme etc. Tamil Nadu has taken steps to encourage education.”

In the 2022-2023 academic session, the total number of students enrolled in schools in the district was 6.21 lakh, of which 3.06 lakh were girls, according to an Education Department data.

Way forward

All India Youth Federation (AIYF) national member K. Ashwini said, “The voices of women, be it those in power or at the sanitary worker level, are still unheard. Public toilets remain unclean in many places, as regular maintenance is not undertaken by the respective local bodies. In this situation, for sanitary workers across the district, a napkin dispenser can be installed at the centres they report to for punching in. Further, awareness among women on appropriate sanitary waste disposal must be raised.”

On education, she said, “The system is complicated. The family of girls, firstly, fear the safety of their child at the schools, thus stopping their education. Secondly, they fear that with higher qualification, their marriage chances may reduce as men do not want partners who are more educated than them. So, even when there is a level-playing field for girls regarding literacy, social constraints block the development.”