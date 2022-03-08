Women’s Day celebrated at government offices in Salem

International Women’s Day was celebrated at various government offices here on Tuesday.

In Salem Corporation, special events were organised to celebrate Women’s Day at the Corporation’s main office. Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi took part as chief guest in the celebrations and a cake was cut by the Deputy Mayor.

About 100 women staff working at various offices under the Salem Corporation took part in the event. Ms. Devi offered flowers to the women staff and wished them on the day. Corporation Commissioner M. Christuraj, and his wife G. Ushadevi also took part.

The Postal Department as part of the theme ‘India Post: 75 years at resolve-women empowerment’ designated the Salem North sub-post office as all women post office and it would be manned exclusively by women hereafter, a release said. A month-long special bank account opening drive had been planned for women at the post office.

Celebrations were also held at all police stations, Armed Reserve grounds and City Police Commissioner’s office. Women staff at the offices celebrated the day by cutting cake. Deputy Police Commissioners N. Mohan Raj and M. Madaswami took part in the event.