Women’s basic income scheme: orientation given to fair price outlets staff in Krishnagiri

July 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fair price outlets staff attend an orientation programme ahead of the roll out of applications and tokens for Kalaignar’s Magalir Urimai Thittam in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Fair price outlets staff attend an orientation programme ahead of the roll out of applications and tokens for Kalaignar’s Magalir Urimai Thittam in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Ahead of the roll out of application forms for women under the Kalaignar’s Magalur Urimai Thittam, a special orientation and training was organised here for the fair price outlet staff by the Civil Supplies Department here.

The roll out of the scheme hinges on the preliminary registrations of beneficiaries, the key to which is the application process, the trainees were told.

The application process is set to commence in two phases here in the district. The first phase will commence on July 24 up to August 4 and the second phase will commence on August 5 up to August 16.  Fair price outlet staff will make door-to-door delivery of the application forms and tokens at the registration camps and duly filled in applications will be issued by the respective fair price outlets four days prior to the scheduled camps. 

The administration is holding series of training for volunteers and the fair price outlet staff for a smooth roll out of the scheme.   

