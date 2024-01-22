January 22, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Women voters outnumber men in Coimbatore district according to the integrated final electoral rolls released by District Election Officer and District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on Monday.

As per the electoral rolls, there are 15,09,906 male, 15, 71,093 female and 595 third gender voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district.

Mettuppalayam Assembly constituency had 1,45,547 men, 1,56,833 women, and 46 third gender voters. Sulur Assembly constituency had 1,56,175 men, 1,63,545 women, and 83 third gender voters totalling 3,21,803. Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency had 2,29,950 men, 2,32,538 women, and 124 third gender voters totalling 4,62,612 voters.

Coimbatore North Assembly segment has 1,67,865 men, 1,67,168 women, and 39 third gender voters totalling 3,35,072 voters. Thondamuthur Assembly segment has 1,63,289 men, 1,68,660 women, and 136 third gender voters totalling 3,32,085. Coimbatore South Assembly segment has 1,20,749 men, 1,22,438 women, and 33 third gender voters totalling 2,43,220. Singanallur Assembly segment has 1,61,745 men, 1,65,717 women, and 29 third gender voters totalling 3,27,491. Kinathukkadavu Assembly segment has 1,63,894 men, 1,71,498 women, and 44 third gender voters totalling 3,35,436. Pollachi Assembly segment has 1,07,249 men, 1,17,658 women, and 39 third gender voters totalling 2,24,946.

Valparai (Reserved) Assembly segment has 93,443 men, 1,03,038 women, and 22 third gender voters totalling 1,96,503. In total, the district has 15,09,906 male voters, 15,71,093 female, and 595 third gender voters totalling 30,81,594.

In Tiruppur district, District Election Officer and District Collector T. Christuraj released the final electoral rolls. The district has 11,50,110 male voters, 11,94,358 female voters, and 342 third gender voters totalling 23,44,810 spread over Dharapuram (Reserved) , Avanashi (Reserved), Tiruppur South, Tiruppur North, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukkulam.