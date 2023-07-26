ADVERTISEMENT

Women vendors ask Coimbatore Corporation to assign spot in new wholesale fish market in Ukkadam

July 26, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The wholesale fish market that is being readied at Ukkadam in the city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

About 25 women fish vendors in the retail fish market have asked the Coimbatore Corporation for shops to be allocated at the new wholesale market being built in Pullukadu in Ukkadam.

According to members of the Coimbatore Circle Fishermen Cooperative Society, women vendors were charged ₹1.5 lakh for access to the new market by traders who have rented space in the existing Lorrypettai market. Currently, 72 traders are dealing with sellers in the market.

According to official sources, the new market is being constructed by these traders on the Corporation plot.

R. Geetha (60), a seller said, “Around 50 vendors were selling fish sourced from the tanks in Coimbatore for 40 years and 32 of them earlier sought to operate in the new market. Now, 25 vendors earn ₹300-₹400 a day.”

Society president M. Balamurugan alleged, “The traders demand ₹1.5 lakh for each woman vendor to allow them into the market. This is Corporation land, and they must take action to help the women.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the matter will be investigated. “We will look at the feasibility to fix a spot for the women vendors in the new market after talks are held with both parties. A revenue-sharing financial model has to be assessed for the new market,” he said.

