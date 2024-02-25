Women travelling in government buses go up to 65% from 40%, says Transport Minister Sivasankar

February 25, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Saturday said that the number of women travelling in government buses had increased from 40% to 65% this year.

At a function here, he handed over appointment orders to heirs of 23 former Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees who died while on duty, and honoured 80 TNSTC drivers who were not involved in any accidents for the past 25 years.

‘Paid on time’

The Transport Department is still functioning well due to the purchase of 15,000 buses by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi during 2006–2011. Tamil Nadu is the first State in India to provide pensions to workers and a good salary. Neighbouring States are struggling to pay salaries to transport workers. But here, after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office, salaries are being paid on time, he added.

About ₹2,800 crore had been allotted last year, and ₹3,500 crore this year, towards free travel for women in government buses. According to a report, women are saving ₹900 every month due to the free bus travel option, he added.

Though the Centre had increased fuel prices several times, ticket rates here had not increased, Mr. Sivasankar said, adding that for the Transport Department alone, ₹6,371 crore was granted this financial year.

Scheme extension

He later told reporters that the free bus travel scheme for women in the Ghat section would be launched in Udhagamandalam on Sunday. It would be implemented in other hilly areas later.

