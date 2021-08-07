Women to be trained to operate construction machinery vehicles

Coimbatore

07 August 2021 00:17 IST

For 39-year-old Angala Easwari, who was earlier a taxi driver, daily work now means driving a backhoe. She visits client sites and even takes up servicing of the vehicle.

Saru Syndicate, authorised distributors for Mahindra and Mahindra, had identified Angala Easwari and trained her. It now plans to train 100 women across the State in operating construction machinery vehicles.

“I underwent training for five months and now I am able to go to customer sites and take up tasks. I do not mind working for long hours. I learnt servicing the vehicle too and I manage that service requests also,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Bharathi Sakti Balaji, director of Saru Syndicate, it was decided to train women as a women empowerment project. The women undergo basic training in Sathyamangalam and then go for on-site training, all free of cost. If the women drive trucks or cars, they earn about ₹10,000 a month. With construction vehicles, they can earn basic ₹15,000. There are about 120 different types of construction equipment and the women will be able to handle any of these, she said.

A press release from Saru Syndicate said it was training more women to enrol in the backhoe operator works. The trained women will be placed in the companies of its clients. There is a demand for backhoe drivers from the customers, she said.