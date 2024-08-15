GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women take out midnight walkathon in Erode

Updated - August 15, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 07:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Women taking out midnight walkathon in Erode on Wednesday night.

Women taking out midnight walkathon in Erode on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Women numbering over 200 participated in a ‘midnight walkathon’ on Wednesday night.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Indian Women Network (IWN), the two-km walkathon began at 10.30 p.m. at VOC Park and passed through Mettur Road, GH Roundabout, Perundurai Road and culminated at the Collectorate. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar and MLA C. Saraswathi were the special invitees.

The Collector appreciated the walkathon’s emphasis on ‘for women by women’. Mr. Jawahar asked the participants to recall the history of the freedom struggle and the contribution of women and asked them to be courageous. Participants held the National Flag and braving heavy rain, they reached the Collectorate.

Kirthika Shivkumar, chairwoman of IWN, Tamil Nadu, said the midnight walkathon was a new initiative on the 78th Independence Day as awareness about freedom for women was increasing.

