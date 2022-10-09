Women take 8.25 crore free trips in govt buses in Salem so far: Collector

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 09, 2022 17:38 IST

District Collector S. Karmegam said a total of 8.25 crore free trips were availed of by women in government buses in the district so far.

In a release issued on Sunday, Mr. Karmegam said under the Salem Division of TNSTC, 233 town buses were operated to various parts of the district from Erumapalayam, Vazhapadi, Attur, Thammampatti, Sankagiri, Edappadi, Mettur and Omalur depots. Following the free travel scheme, women travelling in government buses had increased. In July 2021, 25.38 lakh free trips were availed of by women in the district and in August 2022, it increased to 66.26 lakh free trips.

From May 2021 to first week of October 2022, 8.25 crore free trips were availed of by women in government buses in Salem district. Most of the beneficiaries were working women, and college students. “This scheme also encouraged the use of public transport, and received a good response from the public,” Mr. Karmegam added in the release.

