Women street vendors in Coimbatore benefit from central government scheme, says Minister

Published - September 12, 2024 11:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributing free sewing machines to 1,500 women at a function organised by the Peoples Seva Centre in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman distributing free sewing machines to 1,500 women at a function organised by the Peoples Seva Centre in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

As many as 12,000 women street vendors in Coimbatore have got loans through the Central government scheme (PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi), said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Thursday.

Distributing sewing machines to 1,500 women, she said 311 centres in Coimbatore offered skill training to women, including the Industrial Training Institute here. “There are plans to upgrade it. Youngsters who have skills and education should make use of opportunities and develop confidence to become entrepreneurs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing several schemes for the development of women. About 60 % women had bank accounts because of Jan Dhan Yojana,” she said.

According to Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, 1,500 women were trained in tailoring under the Swayam scheme and were given sewing machines. The training started last March and the certificates were issued by the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association to candidates who completed the training successfully. The course was offered free of cost by the Coimbatore Makkal Sevai Maiyyam and General Insurance Corporation of India.

September 12, 2024

