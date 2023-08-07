ADVERTISEMENT

Women stage protest in Salem seeking regular supply of drinking water

August 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Women with empty pots in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

More than 50 women from Thalavaipatti staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday seeking supply of drinking water at regular intervals.

The residents from Thalavaipatti, near Kadayampatti, came to the Collectorate with empty pots. They said that 150 families are residing in the village.

“We receive drinking water once a month. We urged our panchayat president and ward members to take steps to supply drinking water regularly, but they said that was not their duty and asked the people to submit a petition to the District Collector,” they said.

“In our village, there are no borewell pipes, and we use only the water supplied once a month. School-going students suffer a lot without water. So, the Collector should take steps to provide drinking water for our village,” they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the villagers submitted a petition in this regard to Collector S. Karmegam.

Likewise, around 100 farmers belonging to Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam submitted a petition to the Collector, urging the government to fulfil their various demands, including completion of the Mettur water surplus scheme in Salem district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US