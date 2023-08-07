HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women stage protest in Salem seeking regular supply of drinking water

August 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Women with empty pots in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday.

Women with empty pots in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

More than 50 women from Thalavaipatti staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday seeking supply of drinking water at regular intervals.

The residents from Thalavaipatti, near Kadayampatti, came to the Collectorate with empty pots. They said that 150 families are residing in the village.

“We receive drinking water once a month. We urged our panchayat president and ward members to take steps to supply drinking water regularly, but they said that was not their duty and asked the people to submit a petition to the District Collector,” they said.

“In our village, there are no borewell pipes, and we use only the water supplied once a month. School-going students suffer a lot without water. So, the Collector should take steps to provide drinking water for our village,” they added.

Later, the villagers submitted a petition in this regard to Collector S. Karmegam.

Likewise, around 100 farmers belonging to Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam submitted a petition to the Collector, urging the government to fulfil their various demands, including completion of the Mettur water surplus scheme in Salem district.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.