Women stage protest in Salem seeking regular supply of drinking water

August 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

More than 50 women from Thalavaipatti staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday seeking supply of drinking water at regular intervals.

The residents from Thalavaipatti, near Kadayampatti, came to the Collectorate with empty pots. They said that 150 families are residing in the village.

“We receive drinking water once a month. We urged our panchayat president and ward members to take steps to supply drinking water regularly, but they said that was not their duty and asked the people to submit a petition to the District Collector,” they said.

“In our village, there are no borewell pipes, and we use only the water supplied once a month. School-going students suffer a lot without water. So, the Collector should take steps to provide drinking water for our village,” they added.

Later, the villagers submitted a petition in this regard to Collector S. Karmegam.

Likewise, around 100 farmers belonging to Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam submitted a petition to the Collector, urging the government to fulfil their various demands, including completion of the Mettur water surplus scheme in Salem district.