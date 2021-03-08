Women staff run Passport Seva Kendra

An all women staff managed the operations of the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Coimbatore on Monday as part of celebrating International Women’s Day and processed around 500 applications, said officials.
K. Palravindran, passport officer at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Coimbatore, said the initiative was taken to honour the women staff and appreciate their works.
“PSK is the face of the RPO. The total management of the PSK was given to the women staff on Monday to recognise and appreciate their works,” he said.
Kavitha Kumari was in-charge of the PSK under whom 13 women staff worked. Uma Murali headed the team of the private partner, TCS, which had 16 women staff.
Women staff were deputed in the house keeping section as well as for the security duty, said Mr. Palravindran who visited the PSK on Monday evening and felicitated the women staff.
He added that more events would be conducted for the women staff ahead of the International Women’s Day next year.
