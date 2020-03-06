Women sports personnel felicitated

SALEM

Senior officials of the Salem Railway Division on Thursday felicitated women sports personnel under the division for their achievements in sports and for their service to Railways. The Division has planned various events to mark International Women’s Day. On Thursday, U. Subba Rao, Divisional Railway Manager, A. Annadurai, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and other branch officers felicitated the sportspersons.

Tintu Luka, an athlete who has won several medals in various international championships, is an Officer on Special Duty for Sports at the Division. Ms.Luka said that she owed her success to her mentor P.T.Usha under whom she underwent training.

Sivaanbarasi, Commercial Clerk, Coimbatore, a triple jumper, Saraswathi, Chief Commercial Clerk, Coimbatore, a javalin thrower, Gayathri, Travelling Ticket Inspector, Coimbatore, a basket ball player, and Sudhamani, TTI, Coimbatore, a volley ball player, were felicitated.

